TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 156 pct in Q1

MOSCOW, May 2 Russian mobile phone subscriptions
reached 225.8 million at the end of first quarter, equal to
155.6 percent of the population, compared to 227.6 million at
the end of 2011, data from market research group AC&M showed on
Wednesday.
The total number of valid SIM cards was up 5.5 million
year-on-year. The number is greater than 100 percent because
many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142
million in 2009 according to the Federal Statistics Service.
In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 54 million from
53.7 million in December, and was equal to 118.5 percent of the
population - up from 117.6 percent.
AC&M has this year discontinued publishing cellular
subscriber reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly
reports.
It provided the following data (millions of subscribers,
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):
March 31 Dec 31
Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ** 105.19 105.78
of which in Russia 69.38 69.95
Vimpelcom 101.23 101.70
of which in Russia 55.62 57.22
MegaFon 63.08 62.66
of which in Russia 61.63 61.63
Tele2 Russia * 20.94 20.63
Rostelecom * 12.68 12.51
Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.24 2.22
SMARTS Group* 1.92 1.92
Sky Link* 1.34 1.35
* = All subscribers are in Russia
** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan.
Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of March 31:
MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others
Russia 31.0 27.0 25.0 17.0
Moscow 37.0 26.0 35.0 2.0
St Petersburg 27.0 35.0 20.0 18.0
Regions 30.0 27.0 23.0 20.0