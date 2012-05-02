TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 156 pct in Q1

MOSCOW, May 2 Russian mobile phone subscriptions reached 225.8 million at the end of first quarter, equal to 155.6 percent of the population, compared to 227.6 million at the end of 2011, data from market research group AC&M showed on Wednesday. The total number of valid SIM cards was up 5.5 million year-on-year. The number is greater than 100 percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142 million in 2009 according to the Federal Statistics Service. In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 54 million from 53.7 million in December, and was equal to 118.5 percent of the population - up from 117.6 percent. AC&M has this year discontinued publishing cellular subscriber reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly reports. It provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): March 31 Dec 31 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ** 105.19 105.78 of which in Russia 69.38 69.95 Vimpelcom 101.23 101.70 of which in Russia 55.62 57.22 MegaFon 63.08 62.66 of which in Russia 61.63 61.63 Tele2 Russia * 20.94 20.63 Rostelecom * 12.68 12.51 Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.24 2.22 SMARTS Group* 1.92 1.92 Sky Link* 1.34 1.35 * = All subscribers are in Russia ** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of March 31: MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others Russia 31.0 27.0 25.0 17.0 Moscow 37.0 26.0 35.0 2.0 St Petersburg 27.0 35.0 20.0 18.0 Regions 30.0 27.0 23.0 20.0