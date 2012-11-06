版本:
2012年 11月 6日 星期二 23:37 BJT

TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 160.9 pct in Q3

MOSCOW, Nov 6 Russian mobile phone subscriptions
reached 229.8 million at the end of the third quarter, equal to
160.9 percent of the population, compared with 227.5 million in
the second quarter, data from market research group AC&M showed
on Tuesday.
    The total number of valid SIM cards was up 4.6 million 
year-on-year. The number exceeds 100 percent because many people
own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142 million in 
2009, according to the Federal Statistics Service.
    In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 56.3 million 
from 54.9 million at the end of June, and was equal to 123.6
percent of the population - up from 120.4 percent.
    AC&M this year discontinued publishing cellular subscriber 
reports on a monthly basis and switched to quarterly reports.  
    It provided the following data (millions of subscribers, 
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, 
Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): 
  
                                          Sept 30   June 30 
 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) *          98.86    105.30  
  of which in Russia                        70.73     69.59  
  
 Vimpelcom**               104.39    101.39 
  of which in Russia                        56.18     55.74 
  
 MegaFon               64.75     63.68 
  of which in Russia                        62.80     62.06 
  
 Tele2 Russia ***                 22.34     21.63 
  
 Rostelecom ***                    13.55     12.90 
  
 Cellular Communications MOTIV***            2.31      2.27 
    
 SMARTS Group***                             1.90      1.93   
  
 Sky Link***                                  n/a      1.29 
  
 * = Q3 numbers for MTS exclude Uzbekistan following licence
withdrawal but include subscribers in Turkmenistan.
  
 ** = Vimpelcom's headline subscriber numbers are for Russia and
the CIS block of former Soviet republics only.  
 *** = All subscribers are in Russia. Rostelecom's Q3 numbers
include Sky Lynk.        
              
 Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Sept 30: 
      
                    MTS    MegaFon    Vimpelcom    Others       
 Russia            31.0       27.0         24.0      18.0       
 Moscow            37.0       26.0         36.0       1.0     
 St Petersburg     28.0       34.0         19.0      19.0     
 Regions           30.0       27.0         22.0      21.0

