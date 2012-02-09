版本:
TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 156.8 pct in Dec

MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russian mobile phone
subscriptions reached 227.6 million in December, equal to 156.8
percent of the population, compared to 226.4 million in the
preceding month, data from market research group AC&M showed.	
    The total number of valid SIM cards was up 8.4 million
year-on-year. The number is greater than 100 percent because
many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142
million in 2009 according to the Federal Statistics Service. 	
    In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 53.7 million in
December from 52.9 in November, and was equal to 117.6 percent
of the population.	
    AC&M also said it would discontinue publishing cellular
subscriber reports on a monthly basis and will switch to
quarterly reports.	
    It provided the following data (millions of subscribers, 
including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, 
Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):  	
                                              Dec 31   Nov 30  	
    Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) **        105.78   105.27  	
     of which in Russia                        69.95    69.68	
    Vimpelcom                 101.70   100.54	
     of which in Russia                        57.22    56.96  	
    MegaFon                          62.66    62.00 	
     of which in Russia                        61.63    61.00	
    Tele2 Russia *                   20.63    20.53  	
    Rostelecom *                      12.59    12.63	
    Cellular Communications MOTIV*              2.22     2.22  	
    SMARTS Group*                               1.92     1.92  	
    Sky Link*                                   1.35     1.35  	
      	
    * = All subscribers are in Russia  	
    ** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan.  	
      	
    Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Dec. 31: 	
                       MTS    MegaFon    Vimpelcom    Others  	
    Russia            31.0       27.0         25.0      17.0  	
    Moscow            36.0       26.0         36.0       2.0	
    St Petersburg     28.0       34.0         20.0      18.0	
    Regions           30.0       27.0         23.0      20.0

