版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 23:28 BJT

Get paid to text: Spanish app takes free chat a step further

| MADRID

MADRID Feb 6 A Spanish mobile application that pays users up to 25 euros ($34) a month to send messages to friends if they accept advertising may erode telephone operators' revenue as customers switch to free messaging services.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐