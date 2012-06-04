Banks face competition on mobile wallets-study

* 53 percent of interested consumers favor alternative
provider
* PayPal is favorite of consumers in study
* Banks testing services, forming partnerships
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4 More than half of the
consumers interested in paying for goods with their smart phones
do not want the service provided by their main bank, according
to a study due on Monday.
Eight out of 10 consumers said they would consider online
payment provider PayPal Inc, owned by eBay Inc, for
services that turn smart phones into payment devices, according
to the study by the Carlisle & Gallagher Consulting Group. Six
in 10 would use Google Inc, while five in 10 would use
Apple Inc.
The findings show that banks face a threat to their payments
business if they do not keep up with fast-changing technology,
said Peter Olynick, card and payments leader at Carlisle &
Gallagher, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm that does work
for some of the largest U.S. banks.
Banks make big money from moving money from buyers to
sellers through credit and debit card networks. But smart phone
payments may undermine that business, if companies find new
networks to move money, such as cell phone networks.
The survey of more than 600 consumers found that 48 percent
were interested in "mobile wallets," or technology that
transforms smart phones into payment tools. Of them, 53 percent
said they would prefer an alternate provider over their primary
bank.
The study asked customers about brand preferences, but did
not ask about specific services. Among potential mobile wallet
features, customers favored banks for basic financial services,
but saw them as weaker when it came to providing coupons,
product reviews and shopping assistance.
A host of banks, technology companies and telecommunications
providers are exploring mobile wallets on their own and in
partnerships.
PayPal has said it has made deals with 15 retailers that
will allow consumers to pay for purchases with their cellphones.
Google has teamed up with credit card companies, Citigroup Inc
and Sprint Nextel Corp. Isis, a venture between
Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA, has
signed partnerships with all the major card networks. Apple does
not currently compete in this market.
Bank of America Corp has been examining "bump
technology" by which the bank installs a chip in a customer's
phone that signals a device at a retailer when a customer checks
out. "We've successfully tested the technology in several market
trials and plan to offer the mobile payment services in the
future," bank spokeswoman Tara Burke said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has made investments and formed
partnerships with mobile and digital payments companies to at
least hold onto its current standing with customers as the
technologies evolve. It was one of the first credit card issuers
to place its cards in the Isis mobile wallet.
Wells Fargo & Co has tested smartphone payment
systems since 2007 and is evaluating various approaches, said
Peter Ho, product manager for Wells Fargo consumer credit. "We
are certainly talking to everyone in the ecosystem," Ho said.
The competitive threat to the payments business comes as
banks absorb new regulations that crimped the "interchange fees"
they charge merchants when consumers swipe debit cards.
If banks fall behind in mobile wallets, they could lose more
of their banking business, Olynick said. Of the consumers most
attracted to mobile wallets, more than 80 percent would consider
using banking services from PayPal if the company offered them,
he said.