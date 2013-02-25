Nokia strengthens basic line-up with 15-euro phone

BARCELONA Feb 25 Nokia launched a
15-euro phone to shore up its position in the basic handset
market, where it has lost share while it focused on developing
expensive smartphones.
The Nokia 105, introduced at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona to go on sale later this quarter, is the successor to
the 1280, which sold more than 100 million units, the company
said.
It also unveiled a 65-euro phone with some Internet access
and lower-priced versions of its Lumia smartphones, filling in
the gaps in its product line-up between its high-end Lumia
devices that run Microsoft software and its mid-tier
Asha feature phones.
The latest products show the Finnish mobile phone maker
returning its attention to the cheaper end of the market, where
it still makes a bulk of its handset revenue, as well as
broadening the appeal of its Lumia range.
The company is struggling to catch up with Apple
and Samsung in smartphones, while also losing share
in the low-end market.