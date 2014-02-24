Tie, tee or tiz? Operating systems also-rans seek to outsmart Google, Apple

Feb 24 You may have heard of the operating
system Tizen (you may even know how to pronounce it: tie-zen,
not tee-zen or tiz-zen). But the chances of it running your
smartphone are slim, about the same as having had one of its
predecessors or rivals: Maemo, Moblin, MeeGo, Bada, Ubuntu,
Sailfish or Firefox.
That's not for want of trying. Every Mobile World Congress
in the past four years has featured an announcement about one of
these operating systems (OS). This year is no different, as
handset makers, carriers and chipmakers try to break the
stranglehold that Google Inc and Apple Inc
have on the software that runs the world's mobile phones.
But for many this war, at least for now, is already lost.
Instead, attention is shifting to winning a share of a
potentially bigger pie: the software that runs your car, camera,
fridge, smartwatch or TV. The thinking here is that if web-based
operating systems like Firefox or Tizen can gain a foothold in
those internet-connected devices, they could then gain broader
acceptance among users and app developers on mobile, too.
"If the Firefox OS can succeed in the TV market, it will
mean that many developers contribute either content or apps,"
says William Liang, Taiwan-based senior director at contract
manufacturer Foxconn, which works closely with
developers of the Firefox Mobile OS. "Then probably the mobile
market will also accept a web-based OS." Liang stressed he was
speaking in a personal capacity.
The scale of the challenge of taking on the existing mobile
duopoly is daunting.
Google's Android and Apple's iOS operating systems account
for more than 95 percent of smartphone sales worldwide last
year, according to Strategy Analytics, up from about 88 percent
in 2012. Strip away Microsoft Corp's paltry slither,
and other OS' share of the pie fell to 2 percent last year from
9 percent. In October-December, it fell to below 1 percent.
A paper released by the mobile industry's GSM Association
ahead of this week's congress in Barcelona noted that at least
36 telecoms operators had pledged support for one of the four
open source challengers - Firefox, Ubuntu, Tizen and Sailfish.
But the GSMA said that if anyone is to make a dent it needs
to win at least 5 percent market share within the next year or
so "to have a chance of being a long-term competitor."
EMERGING MARKETS
This has prompted a race into places where smartphones are
still a relative luxury - emerging markets, which will
collectively add 130 million new subscribers each year until
2018, according to the GSMA.
Leading the charge at Barcelona is Mozilla Corp, best known
for its open source Firefox browser, and whose Firefox mobile OS
is already on three devices sold by four operators in more than
a dozen markets. China's ZTE, for example, was
encouraged enough to launch two more devices running Firefox
this year. Firefox accounted for less than 1 percent of the 42
million phones ZTE shipped last year, according to a company
executive, but he said that over the next three years up to a
fifth of ZTE smartphones would run on operating systems other
than Android or iOS. Alcatel has announced three new handsets
running Firefox, while Huawei Technologies has announced its
first Firefox phone.
Firefox may be first out of the door, but it's still a drop
in the ocean of smartphones sold - up to 750,000, according to
interim chief operating officer Jay Sullivan. Gartner expects
nearly 1 billion Android handsets to be shipped this year.
Reducing the price of components is key. Firefox's OS takes
up half the space Android does in a phone's memory, said
Firefox's mobile chief Li Gong, reducing one of the device's
three biggest costs.
Chipmaker Spreadtrum Communications on Sunday announced a
chipset and reference design using the Firefox OS making it
possible for manufacturers to sell smartphones for as little as
$25 retail. "This is an important start," said Diana Jovin, a
vice president at Spreadtrum.
THE INTERNET OF THINGS
But many remain skeptical that these initiatives can dent
Google and Apple's dominance. Smartphone prices have been
falling anyway and will fall further. Prices for entry-level
smartphones running Android in India, for example, halved last
year and could drop to $30 this year.
And, while carriers are one of the main supporters of
alternative operating systems, they don't have much sway in
markets where most handsets are bought from retailers.
"Launching to retail is like a flood," acknowledged Mozilla's
Li, who said the company was focusing on this market this year.
"You don't know where the water will go."
More promising, some say, is the opportunity presented by
the profusion of devices connecting to the internet - the
so-called Internet of Things - and wearable devices. All require
an operating system to work, and an interface for display.
"Wearables and other connected devices other than phones or
tablets are still up for grabs," said Jordan Edelson, CEO of
Appetizer Mobile, an app developer and consultancy.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, for example, has yet
to launch a phone running Tizen, the OS it has championed since
2011, but the South Korean group has released a Tizen camera,
and on Sunday said the second version of its smartwatch, the
Samsung Gear, would abandon Android in favour of Tizen.
Intel Corp, Samsung's co-creator of Tizen, also
stresses the operating system is as much about other devices as
mobile. "We do see some landscape changes, in devices in
general, not specific to mobile," says Imad Sousou, general
manager of Intel's Open Source Technology Centre. "And what we
see is a huge growth coming in all sorts of devices, the
Internet of Things and consumer electronics."
Firefox, too, is looking as much to devices beyond the
mobile phone. Panasonic Corp earlier this year
unveiled a TV running Firefox. Mozilla's Li points out that the
Japanese firm is the world's largest maker of infotainment
systems for cars. "That's where things are headed," he says.
All such operating systems leverage a new generation of web
technologies, including HTML5, which in theory make them more
open than the standalone apps favoured by Android and iOS.
This also means, in theory, that these devices would not be
hidebound by a shortage of developers and apps - the
chicken-and-egg problem that has bedevilled Microsoft's Windows
Phone and BlackBerry's new BBOS operating systems.
Browser developer Opera Software ASA, for
example, is working with TV manufacturers and chipmakers to
build a sort of app store for TV content, where publishers could
design HTML5-based apps that should work on other devices. Opera
already counts Samsung, Sony Corp and TCL Corp
among its customers.
"We're not going to try to compete on the OS," says Aneesh
Rajaram, senior vice president for TV and Devices at Opera.
"We're going to be the friends of the publishers, carriers and
content providers."
GETTING SMART
Not everyone is convinced. For one thing, there are a lot
fewer smart TVs in the world than mobile phones, so the latter
are likely to influence the former.
Sales of smart TVs are in the low hundreds of millions, says
Richard Lim of GSR Ventures, which invested in a mobile OS that
was later bought by Baidu Inc. "This will never
translate to phones with unit volumes in the billions, so it's
more likely to go the other way around."
Indeed, the big players have also made moves into smart
devices. Google and Apple have each focused on devices that plug
into existing TVs and act as sort of set-top boxes, channeling
content through their own services. Apple, Microsoft and Google
have launched initiatives to put their respective operating
systems into cars.
But for the likes of Samsung, the strategy makes sense, some
say. By launching first with devices like cameras and TVs, it
allows the company to hone the operating system and "try to make
people comfortable with a new OS," said Katyayan Gupta,
India-based analyst at Forrester.
"Slowly Samsung will give people a flavour through consumer
electronics and then later into phones."