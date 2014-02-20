P&G's smart toothbrush keeps tabs on tooth care

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 20 Procter & Gamble Co is
bringing the dentist into the bathroom with the world's first
smartphone-connected toothbrush, a device that gives
personalised advice to help people improve their brushing.
The toothbrush, to be sold under P&G's Oral-B brand and
which will be widely available from June, has a Bluetooth 4.0
link to a smartphone app that can be programmed with the help of
a dentist, for example to pay more attention to any areas of the
mouth being neglected, P&G said.
"The app provides real-time guidance," Michael Cohen-Dumani,
global associate director for Oral-B, told Reuters.
"Dentists always tell us: 'People do a great job in the week
before they come to visit us and in the week after they visit
us. But nothing can hide the fact that when we look inside the
mouth we can see all the areas they miss'."
The toothbrush will be unveiled at the phone industry's
annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next week,
joining an expanding range of devices connected to smartphones
that measure everything from sleep patterns and calorie intake
to distance walked and exercise taken.
Professionals had helped develop the app as a tool to manage
their patients' behaviour between visits, Cohen-Dumani said. The
app displays brushing progress in real time, telling the user
when to move to a different part of the mouth and warning if
they are brushing too hard, he said.
"It will guide you in terms of how to brush, and you will be
able to fully personalise the brushing routine for you,"
Cohen-Dumani said.
In tests, the app had extended average brushing times from
less than a minute for a manual toothbrush to 2 minutes and 16
seconds, he said.
The device will be at top end the Oral-B electric toothbrush
range, with a recommended retail price of 199 pounds ($330) in
Britain and 219 euros in Europe.
French startup Kolibree has also developed a connected
electric toothbrush that it plans to launch in the third
quarter, according to its website.