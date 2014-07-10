New mobile phone app has James Bond features to thwart surveillance

VIENNA, July 10 Silent Circle, a company known
for mobile apps designed to thwart government surveillance, is
introducing on Thursday a secrecy-cloaking phone service that
lets customers make and receive private phone calls for as
little as $12.95 a month.
The secure, fixed-rate voice and data calling plan works on
Apple iOS and Android smartphones and, eventually, on Windows
Mobile systems, the Geneva-based firm said. Callers can reach 79
countries, including China, Russia, most of Europe and the
Americas. Large parts of the Middle East and Africa are not
covered.
The service marks a sophisticated challenge not just to
traditional phone carriers -- who still by and large charge
steep roaming fees to international travelers when calling from
outside their home market -- but also to newer, voice over
Internet services that have sprung up over the past decade.
For while Silent Circle undercuts major competitors' roaming
costs in many countries, the service's basic attraction lies in
its distinctive security features.
While no one is immune to such snooping, Silent Circle
offers customers a secure means of encrypted communications that
disposes of all records of calls, texts or emails.
The new calling plan starts at $12.95 a month for 100
minutes of outbound calls and runs up to $39.95 for 1,000
minutes of calling, comparable to premium price plans offered by
Internet communications services such as Microsoft's
Skype and Rakuten's Viber -- but with much higher
levels of security.
