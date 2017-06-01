Self-driving car tech firm Mobileye Q1 profit, revenue jump

JERUSALEM, June 1 Mobileye, a maker of
driverless vehicle technologies, reported a jump in quarterly
profit that topped estimates, boosted by higher sales of its
advanced driver assisted systems.
The Israeli-based company, which is in the process of being
acquired by Intel Corp, said on Thursday it earned 25
cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first
quarter, up from 15 cents a share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 66 percent to $124.7 million.
Mobileye was forecast to have earned 24 cents on revenue of
$118.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it posted new advanced driver system wins,
forged alliances with new partners and moved forward with its
proprietary high-definition mapping project by signing
definitive collaboration deals with several major automakers.
In March, Intel agreed to buy Mobileye, which develops
camera-based systems to help drivers avoid collisions, for $15.3
billion in a deal that promises to escalate the arms race among
the world's carmakers and suppliers to acquire autonomous
vehicle technology.
In light of the pending transaction, Mobileye said it would
not hold an earnings conference call and will not provide and
outlook for its financial results for future period.
Nissan, Volkswagen and BMW
have already signed up to share data from Mobileye's
camera-equipped advanced driver assistance systems to generate
HD maps for self-driving cars, and Mobileye Chairman Amnon
Shashua has said four more manufacturers were in talks about
joining the programme.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)