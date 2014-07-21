BRIEF-Mobileye N.V. sees IPO of 27.8 million ordinary shares

July 21 Mobileye NV IPO-MOB.AS:
* sees IPO of 27.8 million ordinary shares - SEC filing
* sees IPO price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share
* intends to use $30 million of the net proceeds to US of this
offering to
purchase eyeq chips and Mobileye 5-series aftermarket
inventory
* To use portion of IPO proceeds to acquire assets,
technologies or companies
to capitalize on business opportunities
* says co is selling 8.3 million of its ordinary shares and the
selling
shareholders are selling 19.4 million of its ordinary shares
