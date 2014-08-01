UPDATE 1-Mobileye IPO priced at $25, values company at $5.31 bln

(Adds details on offering)
July 31 Mobileye NV's initial public
offering has been priced at $25 per share, the company said,
valuing the road-safety technology company at about $5.31
billion.
The Israeli company, which makes software and cameras that
help cars avoid accidents, will raise about $208.3 million from
the offering at its IPO price of $25, above its previously
stated price range of $21 to $23 per share.
Out of the 35.6 million shares being offered, the company is
selling 8.33 million while the rest are being sold by
shareholders. The company increased its IPO size from 27.8
million on Thursday.
Mobileye's systems include a windshield-mounted camera that
takes pictures of what is in front of the driver. The images are
processed and, in real time, a small device on the dashboard
gives the driver audio-visual warnings.
The collision-avoidance technology is used in more than 3
million vehicles made by BMW AG General Motors Co
and Tesla Motors Inc.
Shares of Mobileye are expected to start trading on Friday
on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol "MBLY."
Goldman Sachs & Co, which is also the biggest
shareholder of the company with a 14.9 percent stake, and Morgan
Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering.
Goldman Sachs' stake will fall to 12.3 percent after the
offering.
Other major investors include BlackRock Inc,
Fidelity Investments, No 1 U.S. car rental company Enterprise
Holdings Inc, and Colmobil Corp, Israel's leading
motor-vehicle importer and distributor.
The company estimates that its products were installed in
about 3.3 million vehicles worldwide as of March 31. By the end
of 2014, it expects its technology to be available in 160 car
models from 18 original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
Mobileye's revenue doubled to $81.2 million for the year
ended Dec. 31. The company swung to a profit of about $20
million in the year from a loss of $53 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Cynthia Osterman)