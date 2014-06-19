UPDATE 1-Israel's Mobileye files for U.S. IPO

* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley underwriters to IPO
* To list on NYSE under symbol "MBLY"
June 19 Mobileye N.V., which makes software and
cameras that help cars avoid accidents, filed with U.S.
regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial
public offering.
The Israel-based company listed Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley as lead underwriters to the IPO, according to a
regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1m0oLYQ)
The company's collision-avoidance technology is used in more
than 3 million vehicles made by the likes of BMW and
General Motors.
Mobileye's systems include a windshield-mounted camera that
takes pictures of what is in front of the driver. The images are
processed and, in real-time, a small device on the dashboard
gives the driver audio-visual warnings.
The company was founded in 1999 by Amnon Shashua, a
professor of computer science at the Hebrew University of
Jerusalem, and Israeli businessman Ziv Aviram. Shashua is the
now the chairman and Aviram the chief executive of Mobileye,
each with a stake of about 9 percent in the company.
Mobileye's other top shareholders include Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Fidelity Investments, BlackRock, and
Enterprise Holdings, the No 1 U.S. car rental company.
The company last year raised money from five investors that
valued its equity at $1.5 billion.
Mobileye's revenue doubled to $81.2 million for the year
ended Dec. 31. The company swung to a profit of about $20
million in the year from a loss of $53 million a year earlier.
The company was looking to raise up to $500 million in an
IPO based on a valuation of $2.5-$3 billion, the Calcalist
financial news website reported in March.
Mobileye on Thursday did not say how many shares would be
sold in the offering or the price the shares would be sold at.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "MBLY".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)