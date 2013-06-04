Porsche in talks to buy 10 pct of Mobileye -report

TEL AVIV, June 4 Porsche is in talks
to buy 10 percent of Mobileye, which develops technology to
assist drivers, for $150 million, the Calcalist financial news
website reported on Tuesday.
Israel-based Mobileye is seeking to bring in three to four
new partners who would invest between $300 million and $500
million in the company in return for 20 to 30 percent, according
to the report.
Blackstone Group and Fidelity Investments are also
expected to invest between $100 million and $150 million each,
Calcalist said.
Officials at Mobileye declined to comment on the report.
Mobileye will approach existing shareholders who might be
interested in selling their stakes to new investors. This will
help set a valuation for the company ahead of a possible share
offering on Nasdaq, Calcalist said.
Goldman Sachs is the largest investor in the company
with a 25 percent stake, Calcalist said.
Mobileye's systems include a camera mounted on the
windshield that takes pictures of what is in front of the
driver. A chip, manufactured by STMicroelectronics,
processes the images and issues audio-visual warnings to drivers
on a small device on the dashboard.
Among the warnings are those for collision if another car is
too close, and hitting a pedestrian. The system automatically
brakes prior to impact.
The company has said it expects sales to more than double
annually for the next few years as car manufacturers look to
offer more safety features and self-drive cars gain in
popularity.