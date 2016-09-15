Tesla says Mobileye balked after learning carmaker to make own cameras

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 Tesla Motors Inc
on Thursday said its former camera supplier Mobileye
disparaged the safety of Tesla's assisted driving technology
Autopilot after learning the carmaker was developing its own
vision system.
Once Mobileye learned Tesla would be using its own vision
system in upcoming versions of Autopilot, a semi-autonomous
technology that helps vehicles steer, it "attempted to force
Tesla to discontinue this development, pay them more and use
their products in future hardware," a Tesla spokeswoman said.
Tesla's comments came a day after Mobileye Chairman Amnon
Shashua told Reuters the company had broken ties with Tesla
because Autopilot was "pushing the envelope in terms of safety,"
prompting Tesla to respond that it "continuously" educated
drivers that they should be prepared to take control of the
car.
Tesla's strong defense of Autopilot underscores the huge
stakes in the race to perfect self-driving and partially
self-driving systems and the need to assure consumers and
regulators that the innovations are safe.
Mobileye did not immediately respond to a request for
comment about Tesla's Thursday charges.
The Autopilot system has been under intense scrutiny since
the death of a Tesla driver in May whose Model S crashed into a
tractor-trailer in Florida while Autopilot was engaged.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been
investigating Autopilot since June.
A Chinese man sued Tesla in China in July, saying Autopilot
caused his son to crash into a street-sweeping vehicle.
Tesla said there was no way to know whether
Autopilot was engaged at the time of the accident, due to damage
to the car.
Tesla's spokeswoman called the statements made by Mobileye's
Shashua "inaccurate."
"When Tesla refused to cancel its own vision development
activities and plans for deployment, Mobileye discontinued
hardware support for future platforms and released public
statements implying that this discontinuance was motivated by
safety concerns," she said.
The public fingerpointing is rare in the industry. In July,
after Mobileye announced its break with Tesla, the carmaker said
its former supplier had been unable to keep pace with Tesla's
product changes.
Concerns about Autopilot - which is not dissimilar to
systems by rival automakers - led Tesla to put new limits on
Autopilot in January and on Sunday.
Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday an update would
temporarily prevent drivers from using the system if they fail
to heed audible and visual warnings to take back control.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Peter Henderson and
Cynthia Osterman)