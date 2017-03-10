Swiss investor Ebner exits Mobilezone, shifts sights to growth

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss investor Martin Ebner put his remaining 17 percent stake in phone retailer Mobilezone up for sale on Friday at 14.55 Swiss francs per share, he told Reuters, saying he is exiting as an anchor shareholder as part of a push to re-focus his Patinex vehicle's investments on growth.
Mobilzone shares were trading at 14.55 francs at 1126 GMT.
(Reporting by John Miller and Rupert Pretterklieber, Editing by Michael Shields)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.