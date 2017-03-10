版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 19:27 BJT

Swiss investor Ebner exits Mobilezone, shifts sights to growth

ZURICH, March 10 Swiss investor Martin Ebner put his remaining 17 percent stake in phone retailer Mobilezone up for sale on Friday at 14.55 Swiss francs per share, he told Reuters, saying he is exiting as an anchor shareholder as part of a push to re-focus his Patinex vehicle's investments on growth.

Mobilzone shares were trading at 14.55 francs at 1126 GMT.

(Reporting by John Miller and Rupert Pretterklieber, Editing by Michael Shields)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

