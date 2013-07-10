版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 10日 星期三 19:56 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Mobilicity says in talks with multiple parties related to acquisition

July 10 July 10 Mobilicity: * Mobilicity adjourns debtholder vote on recapitalization plan, pursues acquisition plan of arrangement * Mobilicity says is in discussions with multiple parties in connection with an acquisition plan of arrangement * Source text for Eikon *

