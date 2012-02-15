Canada's Mobilicity says adds 63,000 subscribers

TORONTO Feb 15 Mobilicity, a recent
entrant to the Canadian wireless industry, said it added 63,000
net new customers in the fourth quarter.
The Toronto-based company, which targets the
budget-conscious with unlimited talk-and-text plans in five
major cities, said its customers' paid an average bill of just
over C$30 a month.
The privately-held company did not provide total subscriber
numbers.
A rival upstart, Public Mobile, last week told analysts that
it added 45,000 subscribers in the same period, for a total of
199,000 customers in Toronto and Montreal.
A third entrant, Wind Mobile, had 358,000 subscribers as of
September, according to parent company VimpelCom.
All three entered the Canadian mobile industry after buying
spectrum in a 2008 auction in which the government set aside
airwaves for new entrants in a bid to bolster competition.
The three main telecoms providers - Rogers Communications
, BCE's Bell Canada and Telus - have
between 7 million and just over 9 million wireless customers
each and a much higher average revenue per user (ARPU).