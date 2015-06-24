UPDATE 2-Rogers adds subscribers, airwaves with Mobilicity, Shaw deals

(Adds comments from Canadian government, Wind, Mobilicity;
Rogers share reaction)
TORONTO, June 24 Rogers Communications Inc
scooped up a small rival and secured key airwaves
through a series of deals on Wednesday that reinforced its
position as Canada's largest wireless company, while also
helping No. 4 operator Wind Mobile.
Rogers shares rose 2 percent after a court approved its
C$465 million ($355 million) bid to buy struggling wireless
operator Mobilicity.
Rogers also said it would pay C$100 million to execute an
option to buy airwaves from cable and media company Shaw
Communications Inc. It had already paid C$250 million
to secure the option.
Of the Shaw airwaves, Rogers will keep those in key markets
but sell the rest to Wind. It will also sell all the Mobilicity
airwaves to Wind.
Wind will pay C$1 each for the two sets, CEO Alek Krstajic
said in an interview.
The move supports the Canadian government's goal of
assisting smaller players to spur competition, and leaves Wind
as the most viable new competitor to Canada's three big players:
Rogers, BCE Inc's Bell, and Telus Corp.
Canada had blocked previous Telus takeover offers for
Mobilicity on concerns about spectrum transfers. Telus, which
was involved in the latest bidding for Mobilicity, declined
comment.
Ottawa's concerns over "undue spectrum concentration" eased
after recent spectrum auctions, Industry Minister James Moore
said, hailing the deals as a win for consumers.
Rogers said after adjusting for working capital, it would
pay C$440 million for Mobilicity, a sale that includes tax
losses worth some C$175 million.
The airwaves Rogers is picking up are in some of Canada's
most populous regions: British Columbia, Alberta and southern
Ontario.
Rogers CEO Guy Laurence said the company is "adding multiple
lanes on our wireless highway in three key markets overnight."
Mobilicity, under creditor protection since September 2013,
said service for its roughly 150,000 customers will not be
interrupted.
Its biggest creditor, Catalyst Group, helped orchestrate the
deals. A source with direct knowledge of the transaction said
the private equity firm profited on its investment after years
of legal wrangling.
Mobilicity's other creditors and shareholders will negotiate
distribution of the proceeds starting next week, court filings
showed.
The Wind deal covers airwaves in British Columbia, Alberta,
Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
Wind, Mobilicity and Shaw all bought airwaves in a 2008
auction in which bids from large players were restricted as
Ottawa sought to help new entrants. Shaw later decided against
building a wireless network.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
