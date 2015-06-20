Telus, Rogers in race to buy Mobilicity with federal approval -GLOBML

June 19 Telus Corp and Rogers
Communications Inc are looking to acquire
wireless telecommunications provider Mobilicity, and the
Canadian government is expected to approve a deal with one of
the suitors, the Globe and Mail reported, citing copies of two
opinion letters obtained from Industry Canada.
The approval for a deal with one of Canada's top
telecommunications companies would be a dramatic change in the
government's policy that has been pressing to spur competition
in the wireless industry, the Globe and Mail said.
Mobilicity, which has not yet chosen a buyer, is expected to
make an announcement within the next week. The price range is
said to be above C$300 million, a source close to Mobilicity
told the Globe and Mail.
At least one of the proposed deals includes the transfer of
cellular airwaves to wireless provider Wind Mobile Corp. The
inclusion of Wind is believed to be a key factor in the
government's reasoning, the Globe and Mail reported.
Telus, Rogers and Mobilicity were not immediately available
for comments on the Globe and Mail report.
While Telus recently reported higher revenue from its
wireless and wireline businesses, Rogers has been struggling to
maintain its leading position in the wireless industry.
Mobilicity, which has been under creditor protection since
September 2013, was previously blocked from selling cellular
airwaves licenses to Telus on several occasions, the Globe and
Mail said. The federal government cited spectrum transfer policy
in blocking the Telus deals.
However, this month Peter Hill, director of the spectrum
management operations at Industry Canada, indicated that the
government would approve deals involving either Rogers or Telus,
the Globe and Mail said.
