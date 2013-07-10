Mobilicity confirms acquisition talks, adjourns debtholder vote

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
TORONTO, July 10 Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with multiple parties in connection with a potential acquisition.
The struggling company, legally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with U.S. telecommunications behemoth Verizon Communications Inc, among others, a source told Reuters last month.
Mobilicity also said on Wednesday it has again adjourned its debtholder vote on a previously announced recapitalization plan, in light of the discussions.
The company said it may reconvene the recapitalization plan vote should the talks regarding an acquisition not pan out.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated