版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 10日 星期三 20:10 BJT

Mobilicity confirms acquisition talks, adjourns debtholder vote

TORONTO, July 10 Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with multiple parties in connection with a potential acquisition.

The struggling company, legally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with U.S. telecommunications behemoth Verizon Communications Inc, among others, a source told Reuters last month.

Mobilicity also said on Wednesday it has again adjourned its debtholder vote on a previously announced recapitalization plan, in light of the discussions.

The company said it may reconvene the recapitalization plan vote should the talks regarding an acquisition not pan out.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐