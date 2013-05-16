UPDATE 2-Telus says to buy Mobilicity for C$380 million

* Government says will take time with review; wants more
competition
* Telus shares jump almost 1 pct; up more than 13 pct this
year
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 16 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's biggest wireless telephone companies, on Thursday said
it will pay C$380 million ($370 million) to acquire debt-laden
Mobilicity, in a likely test of government efforts to open up a
tight market to smaller players.
The deal, already backed by some Mobilicity debt holders, is
subject to regulatory approval from a Canadian government that
wants to help small operators enter a cellphone market dominated
by three big players, one of them Telus.
"This is the only true alternative that was out there for
us, and it is one that returns a fair bit of capital to all of
the stakeholders," Mobilicity chief executive officer Stewart
Lyons told Reuters in a phone interview. "Given the spot that
we're in, I think this is the right deal for us and hopefully
the government will approve it quickly."
Privately-held Mobilicity, whose formal name is Data &
Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, was one of three
aggressive startup companies that used cut-rate pricing of
unlimited talk-and-text plans to challenge the Big Three.
But the company, which bought up airwaves that Telus and
rivals BCE Inc and Rogers Communications were
blocked from bidding on in a 2008 auction, has been losing money
and building up debt.
Telus said the alternative was a likely Mobilicity
bankruptcy, and that the asking price would be used to pay down
the startup's debt.
The federal government said it will weigh Telus' bid for
Mobilicity carefully. Under the rules of the 2008 auction, Telus
cannot take ownership of Mobilicity's spectrum before February
2014.
Telus stock rose 1 percent to C$37.29 by mid morning. The
shares are up more than 13 percent so far this year as
Vancouver-based Telus notched up impressive growth in wireless
and its newest TV product, and confirmed its healthy dividend
outlook.
"Our government has taken significant action to promote
competition in the wireless sector," Industry Minister Christian
Paradis said. "The agreement between Telus and Mobilicity is
subject to regulatory approvals. The government will take the
time required to review the proposal carefully."
Another of the startups, Wind Mobile, may also be looking to
sell itself. VimpelCom Ltd, owner of Wind Mobile, says
it would consider various options, including divestment.
Ottawa has since started auctioning more prime wireless
spectrum as demand explodes for speedy streaming of video and
other data-heavy applications on smartphones and tablets.
Mobilicity, which has 250,000 pre-paid customers, was
expected to struggle to raise funds to compete in those
auctions, where the rules are not as favorable to the startups.
Telus overtook BCE as the second-largest wireless company by
subscribers last quarter, with 7.7 million. Rogers, the market
leader, has more than 9 million.
Ottawa is also looking at the rules on the sale of spectrum
after established cable company Shaw Communications
was also allowed to buy set-aside spectrum but later decided not
to build a wireless network. Shaw is seeking regulatory approval
to sell the airwaves to Rogers.