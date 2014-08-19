BRIEF-Mobimo Holding issues bonds of 130 million Swiss francs

BRIEF-Lonza aims to raise 2.25 billion Sfr with new rights offering
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering
August 19Mobimo Holding AG
* Announced on Monday issue of a 10-year 130 million Swiss francs straight bond with a coupon of 1.875 pct
* Said proceeds of the bond shall be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance on-going projects as well as general corporate purposes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's