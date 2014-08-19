版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Mobimo Holding issues bonds of 130 million Swiss francs

August 19Mobimo Holding AG

* Announced on Monday issue of a 10-year 130 million Swiss francs straight bond with a coupon of 1.875 pct

* Said proceeds of the bond shall be used to replace short-term debt facilities and to finance on-going projects as well as general corporate purposes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐