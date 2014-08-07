版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Mobimo Holding reports CHF 20.1 million net profit in H1

Aug 7 Mobimo Holding AG : * Says CHF 20.1 million net profit in the first half of 2014 lower than in the

prior year, as expected * Says overall portfolio grows to CHF 2.54 billion in H1 * Says rental income rose by 8% in the first half of 2014, exceeding the CHF 50

million mark * Sees outlook for the group's future remains very positive * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
