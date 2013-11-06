America Movil makes strategic investment in Israel's Mobli

JERUSALEM Nov 6 Mobli, a mobile photo and video sharing platform, said Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil has made a strategic investment in the company as part of a $60 million funding round.

Mobli did not disclose the amount of America Movil's investment. But it said it reached a collaboration arrangement to introduce Mobli's products to America Movil's mobile users.

Israel-based Mobli, launched in 2011, is a photo and video sharing community that allows users to follow people, hashtags and locations straight to their feed.

"I've always been excited by Mobli's mission to connect people around the world through shared visual images," said actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is a Mobli investor and advisor.

The investment "means that a massive new community of users will be introduced to an incredible experience of discovery and sharing," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The strategic investment will allow Mobli to launch and expand its visual search engine enabling users to see the world through other people's eyes and to scroll back in time through previous images, the company said.

"The mobile access is significantly enriching our daily lives and is opening the door to completely new experiences for users around the world," said billionaire Carlos Slim, who controls America Movil.

"Mobli has developed a remarkable technology and this strategic alliance will allow America Movil to bring value added experiences for its users throughout the Americas," he said.

Moshe Hogeg, founder and chief executive of Mobli, said the new partnership with America Movil will enable Mobli to reach millions of users in Latin America.