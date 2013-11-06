America Movil makes strategic investment in Israel's Mobli

JERUSALEM Nov 6 Mobli, a mobile photo and video
sharing platform, said Latin America's biggest phone company
America Movil has made a strategic investment in the
company as part of a $60 million funding round.
Mobli did not disclose the amount of America Movil's
investment. But it said it reached a collaboration
arrangement to introduce Mobli's products to America Movil's
mobile users.
Israel-based Mobli, launched in 2011, is a photo and video
sharing community that allows users to follow people, hashtags
and locations straight to their feed.
"I've always been excited by Mobli's mission to connect
people around the world through shared visual images," said
actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is a Mobli investor and advisor.
The investment "means that a massive new community of users
will be introduced to an incredible experience of discovery and
sharing," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
The strategic investment will allow Mobli to launch and
expand its visual search engine enabling users to see the world
through other people's eyes and to scroll back in time through
previous images, the company said.
"The mobile access is significantly enriching our daily
lives and is opening the door to completely new experiences for
users around the world," said billionaire Carlos Slim, who
controls America Movil.
"Mobli has developed a remarkable technology and this
strategic alliance will allow America Movil to bring value added
experiences for its users throughout the Americas," he said.
Moshe Hogeg, founder and chief executive of Mobli, said the
new partnership with America Movil will enable Mobli to reach
millions of users in Latin America.