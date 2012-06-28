AB InBev's Modelo deal due Friday for around $15 bln-sources

LONDON, June 28 Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev
could announce a deal as soon as Friday to buy the half
share of Mexico's Grupo Modelo it does not already
own for around $15 billion, people familiar with the matter
said.
The world's biggest brewer has been in advanced talks with
the family shareholders who control Modelo, and bankers were on
Thursday working to put the final touches on a transaction which
is anticipated to be in cash rather than shares, they added.
"Both parties are ready to do a transaction. We would expect
the deal to be announced tomorrow as the final details are now
being worked upon," said one person with knowledge of the
situation.
The Budweiser and Beck's brewer is attracted to Modelo by a
growing Mexican beer market and potentially large cost savings
in distribution and procurement, which analysts forecast to be
worth at least $250 million a year.
Modelo, founded in 1925, is Mexico's biggest brewer with a
50-percent-plus market share where it operates in a virtual
duopoly with Heineken's FEMSA. The company's biggest
brand Corona Extra is the top imported beer in the U.S.
AB InBev declined to comment, while Modelo could not
immediately be reached for comment.