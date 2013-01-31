US challenges Anheuser-Busch's purchase of Grupo Modelo

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from buying the half of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo that it does not already own.
The department said that the $20.1 billion deal would lessen competition in the U.S. beer market.
"If ABI fully owned and controlled Modelo, ABI would be able to increase beer prices to American consumers. This lawsuit seeks to prevent ABI from eliminating Modelo as an important competitive force in the beer industry," Bill Baer, assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, said in an emailed statement.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.