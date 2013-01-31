版本:
Mexico brewer Modelo shares hit 7-month low on US suit

MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Shares in Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo fell to a seven-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from buying the half of Modelo that it does not already own.

Shares in Modelo, the maker of Corona beer, fell 9.5 percent to 105 pesos on the Mexican exchange.

