Mexico brewer Modelo shares hit 7-month low on US suit

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Shares in Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo fell to a seven-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from buying the half of Modelo that it does not already own.
Shares in Modelo, the maker of Corona beer, fell 9.5 percent to 105 pesos on the Mexican exchange.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.