UPDATE 1-AB InBev in talks to buy rest of Modelo-source

NEW YORK, June 24 Anheuser-Busch InBev
is in talks to buy the 50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker
Grupo Modelo that it does not already own, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Modelo, Mexico's largest brewer, has a market value of
roughly $23 billion, meaning a deal to buy half of the company
could cost the Belgium-based brewer more than $10 billion.
Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent noncontrolling stake in
Modelo.
While the timing of a deal remains unclear, it could come as
soon as this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, which
first reported news of the talks earlier on Sunday.
Representatives of Anheuser-Busch InBev could not be
immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Modelo spokeswoman Jennifer Shelley said the company does
not comment on rumors or speculation.