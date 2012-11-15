版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 05:32 BJT

Mexican competition watchdog OKs Modelo sale to AB InBev

MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexico's competition watchdog said on Thursday it has authorized, with no conditions, the sale of half of Grupo Modelo to AB InBev, a $20.1 billion deal that gave the Belgium-based brewing giant full control of the Mexican company.

Anheuser Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, took over the Mexican firm in June, giving it dominance in Latin America's second-largest economy and adding Corona, the top-selling imported beer in the United States, to its brands.

The long-awaited deal was the biggest foreign buyout of a Mexican company in more than 20 years and showed how much global brewers are willing to pay for developing market growth in an increasingly consolidated industry.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐