Mexico's Modelo says 3rd qtr profit falls 9 pct

Oct 23 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell nearly 9 percent.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit dropped to 2.975 billion pesos ($231 million) in the July to September period from 3.266 billion pesos a year earlier.

This summer Modelo agreed to a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev SA, which already owned half of the Mexican company.

