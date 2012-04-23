版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一

Mexico's Grupo Modelo posts slight rise in profit

April 23 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 5.4 percent.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit rose to 2.259 billion pesos ($176 million) from 2.143 billion pesos a year earlier.

