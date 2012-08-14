版本:
China Modern Dairy says not in talks with potential bidders

HONG KONG Aug 14 China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd denied Tuesday that it was in talks with companies looking to acquire the milk producer, and that it was not aware of the reason for the rise in its shares.

China Mengniu Dairy has held talks to buy out China Modern Dairy, the country's top raw milk producer, a media report said on Tuesday.

