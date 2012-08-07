Modine posts loss on weak demand, strong dollar

* Q1 loss per shr $0.03 vs est EPS $0.14

* Q1 revenue falls 16 pct

* Sees FY 2013 EPS $0.60-$0.70 vs est $0.62

* Sees FY 2013 sales to be down 5-10 pct

Aug 7 Modine Manufacturing Co, a maker of radiators and air conditioners for vehicles, posted a surprise first-q u arter loss hurt by weak demand, but expects to fare better in the second half of the year, particularly in China and Brazil.

"Our revenue and earnings were down during the quarter as we continued to see softness in our end markets and experience the negative currency impact from the stronger U.S. dollar," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Burke said.

Net loss was $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $12.6 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 16 percent to $350.4 million as a strong U.S. dollar took a toll on its slowing European and South American businesses.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $14 cents per share on sales of $378.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters

Shares of Modine closed at $6.52 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.