Eric Cantor to join investment bank Moelis as vice chairman

Sept 2 Former U.S. House Majority Leader Eric
Cantor will join investment bank Moelis & Co as vice
chairman and managing director, the company said, adding that
Cantor will also be elected to its board.
Cantor, who was defeated in June by a Tea Party challenger
in a Republican primary election, will provide strategic counsel
to the company's corporate and institutional clients on key
issues, Moelis said.
"Eric has proven himself to be a pro-business advocate and
one who will enhance our boardroom discussions with CEOs and
senior management as we help them navigate their most important
strategic decisions," Moelis CEO Ken Moelis said in a statement.
Cantor, the No.2 Republican in the House of Representatives,
was beaten by college economics professor David Brat, who
accused Cantor of betraying conservative principles on spending,
debt and immigration.
Cantor stepped down from his leadership position in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month and
resigned from his Virginia seat.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)