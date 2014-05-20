Former Barclays banker Maarten de Jong joins Moelis & Co

May 20 Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays investment banker, will join Moelis & Co in August as a managing director based in New York, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was global head of life sciences at Barclays.

Moelis has made a number of senior investment banking hires recently. The bank said in April that retail banker Perry Hall and consumer banker Brian Callaci had both joined from Bank of America Corp (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)