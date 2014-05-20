Former Barclays banker Maarten de Jong joins Moelis & Co

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Maarten de Jong, a former Barclays investment banker, will join Moelis & Co in August as a managing director based in New York, the investment bank said on Tuesday.
de Jong focuses on clients in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. He most recently was global head of life sciences at Barclays.
Moelis has made a number of senior investment banking hires recently. The bank said in April that retail banker Perry Hall and consumer banker Brian Callaci had both joined from Bank of America Corp (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
