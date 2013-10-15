Moelis taps Morgan Stanley healthcare banker

NEW YORK Oct 15 Moelis & Co, an independent investment bank, has tapped a former Morgan Stanley healthcare banker to advise medical technology companies, Moelis said on Tuesday.

Jon Hammack, who was responsible for the medical technology group at Morgan Stanley, will join Moelis Nov. 11. Previously, Hammack worked in the healthcare banking groups at Credit Suisse and Bank of America.

At Moelis, Hammack joins a four-person team that covers services, life sciences, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

"We expect to see significant activity in the medical technology space as companies better position themselves for growth and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape," said Rick Leaman, managing partner at Moelis.