REFILE-Moelis taps Deutsche asset management banker

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Moelis & Co, an independent investment bank, has tapped a former Deutsche Bank financial services banker to advise global asset management firms, according to a company announcement due on Thursday.

William Nook, who was formerly head of asset management for the Americas financial institutions group at Deutsche, will join Moelis Nov. 21, according to the announcement.

Nook's position is a new one at New York-based Moelis.

"Bill's hire is timely as there continues to be meaningful consolidation in the asset management space," said Rick Leaman, managing partner at Moelis, in the company announcement. "Between continued consolidation and the convergence between traditional and alternative asset managers, we see this space being particularly active."

Before working at Deutsche, Nook was a banker in the financial institutions group at UBS Securities, a division of UBS AG.