Moelis hires former Credit Suisse banker Savagian

NEW YORK Aug 11 Moelis & Co said it hired former Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX investment banker Kent Savagian for its west coast office.

Savagian spent 16 years at Credit Suisse, where he held roles including partner in the media and telecommunications group, and headed the Swiss bank's Los Angeles team.

Savagian will work on deals involving the industrials and retail and consumer business, as well as media and telecom, said Ken Moelis, chief executive of the New York-based bank, on Thursday.

Moelis & Co has hired more than 550 employees since its inception in 2007. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni. Editing by Robert MacMillan)

