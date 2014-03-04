UPDATE 1-Investment bank Moelis files for IPO

March 4 Moelis & Co, an independent investment
bank formed by former UBS bankers, filed with U.S. regulators on
Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public
offering.
The New York-based company, led by Wall Street dealmaker
Kenneth Moelis, will look to take advantage of an improving U.S.
IPO market and an active mergers and acquisitions environment.
Last year ranked as the strongest for U.S. IPOs by dollar
volume since 2000, according to Thomson Reuters data, as large
floats such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Plains GP
Holdings lifted deal proceeds 21 percent to $56.4
billion.
About 80 percent of the top 10 mergers and acquisitions last
year included independent advisers, Moelis said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
The company has advised on high-profile deals in 2013,
including Warren Buffett and Brazilian private-equity firm 3G
Capital's $23 billion acquisition of H.J. Heinz Co and the $35
billion merger of advertising agencies Omnicom and
Publicis.
Advisory fees from these deals, among others, helped push
Moelis' revenue up 7 percent to $411.1 million in 2013. Net
income doubled to about $70 million for the year.
The firm was founded in March 2007, after Kenneth Moelis
stepped down from his role as an investment banker at UBS
to open his own investment banking shop.
CEO Moelis and other employees hold about 85 percent stake
in the company, with 10 percent being owned by institutional
investors, according to media reports.
The IPO filing did not reveal how many shares would be sold
in the offering or their expected price range.
Moelis named Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley as lead
underwriters for the offering.
The company intends to apply to list its Class A stock on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MC".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is a placeholder used to calculate
registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.