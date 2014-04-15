Investment bank Moelis' IPO priced at $25 per share-market source

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 Moelis & Co's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share, a market source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about $1.29 billion.
The company's IPO raised about $162.5 million at that price, which was slightly below the expected price range of $26-$29 per share.
Moelis, founded and led by veteran Wall Street investment banker Ken Moelis, is offering 6.5 million shares of Class A common stock. It initially planned to offer 7.3 million shares.
The bank intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MC".
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015