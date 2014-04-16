Boutique investment bank Moelis' shares rise 9 pct in debut

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
April 16 Shares of Moelis & Co rose about 9 percent in their debut, valuing the boutique investment bank at about $1.40 billion.
The company raised about $163 million, after its offering was priced at $25, below the expected price range of $26-$29 per share.
Moelis, founded and led by veteran Wall Street investment banker Ken Moelis, is offering 6.5 million shares of Class A common stock. It initially planned to offer 7.3 million shares.
Moelis' shares opened at $27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday and touched a high of $27.22 in early trading.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.