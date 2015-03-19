MOVES-Moelis appoints Jan-Philipp Pfander managing director in London

March 19 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co appointed Jan-Philipp Pfander a managing director, effective June.

Pfander, who will be based in London, will advise international clients in chemicals and related materials industries, Moelis said.

He was most recently the head of chemicals group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)