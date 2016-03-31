MOVES-Moelis hires oil and gas investment banker from Deutsche Bank -memo

March 31 Moelis & Company, has hired oil and gas investment banker Brian Jinks from Deutsche Bank , according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Moelis spokesperson.

Jinks will be based in Houston and provide investment banking advice to midstream oil and gas companies which primarily transport oil and gas through the pipelines they own.

Prior to Deutsche, Jinks worked at Lazard Ltd and Credit Suisse Group AG over his 16 year investment banking career.

Moelis has beefed up its oil and gas investment banking practice over the past year. Last year, David Cunningham was hired in Houston and Christopher Shaw was hired at Moelis' London office. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)