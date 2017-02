NEW YORK Aug 5 Investment bank Moelis & Co said on Friday it hired Alfred Puchala to advise public sector clients and institutional investors.

Moelis said it hired Puchala as a managing director based in its New York office. He will work with bankers across Moelis' advisory businesses, including mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and capital markets.

Puchala, 50, was most recently a managing director and co-founder of financial advisory and investment firm Signal Equity Partners. He previously worked at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) and Morgan Stanley. (MS.N) (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)