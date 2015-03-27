版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 28日 星期六 03:34 BJT

MOVES-Moelis appoints Benjamin Reitzes as a managing director

March 27 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co appointed Benjamin Reitzes as a managing director, effective June.

Reitzes will provide financial and strategic advice to clients in the company's technology advisory business.

He joins Moelis from Barclays Plc and earlier served as a managing director at Lehman Brothers.

Reitzes will be based in New York.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐