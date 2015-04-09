MOVES-Christopher Shaw joins Moelis' oil and gas team from Barclays

April 9 Investment bank Moelis & Co appointed Christopher Shaw as a managing director in the oil and gas sector.

Shaw, who has nearly 20 years of oil and gas investment banking experience, most recently worked as a managing director at Barclays.

He will join Moelis in July and will be based in London, but will work with the firm's team in Houston.

Prior to Barclays, Shaw had spent 12 years at Citigroup Inc and Schroders. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)