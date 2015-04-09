MOVES-Christopher Shaw joins Moelis' oil and gas team from Barclays

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
April 9 Investment bank Moelis & Co appointed Christopher Shaw as a managing director in the oil and gas sector.
Shaw, who has nearly 20 years of oil and gas investment banking experience, most recently worked as a managing director at Barclays.
He will join Moelis in July and will be based in London, but will work with the firm's team in Houston.
Prior to Barclays, Shaw had spent 12 years at Citigroup Inc and Schroders. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.