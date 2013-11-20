版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Mohegan Tribal Gaming says Q4 rev fell 1.9 pct to $345.3 mln

Nov 20 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority : * Announces fourth quarter fiscal 2013 operating results * Q4 revenue fell 1.9 percent to $345.3 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
