Former ExxonMobil executive to head MOL's upstream operations

BUDAPEST, June 12 Hungarian oil and gas group MOL has appointed former ExxonMobil and TNK-BP executive Alexander Dodds as vice president responsible for its upstream business.

The appointment, effective from June 17, is part of MOL's efforts to bolster its upstream business and strengthen the team at its newly formed international headquarters, the company said in a statement on the Budapest Stock Exchange website.

