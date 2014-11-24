REFILE-Deutsche advises caution over Malaysia e-payment firm it helped list

(Refiles to fix syntax in 2nd paragraph)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR Nov 24 Deutsche Bank
has advised investor caution about shares in MOL
Global Inc a day after it issued a buy recommendation
for the Malaysian online payment firm it helped go public almost
two months ago.
The warning by Deutsche analysts on Friday came after MOL
said in a stock exchange filing that it would delay earnings,
and announced its chief financial officer was leaving, sparking
a 54 percent drop in its share price.
MOL, majority owned by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan and
the sultan of the southern state of Johor, did not provide
further details about its stock plunge. Company executives on
Monday did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
Deutsche analysts called MOL's sudden announcement
"potentially ominous" in their note. "Although, we maintain our
long term positive view and buy on MOL... We are concerned with
what factors might have driven both of these material
developments," they added.
Deutsche analysts declined to comment further on the report
on Monday, citing the investment bank's Asia policy of not
speaking to the media about individual stocks.
In October, MOL became the first Malaysian company to be
listed in the United States after a $170 million initial public
offering, which came weeks after the U.S. listing of Chinese
internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and UBS were joint
book runners of the MOL deal, which has so far brought little
financial gain to its major shareholders.
Lack of investor interest drove the company to cut the size
of the deal by around 30 percent and price the shares at the
bottom of the range. The stock has also tumbled 67 percent since
its listing, and is now worth around $276 million.
The sultan of Johor bought a 15 percent stake in MOL's
operating unit, MOL AccessPortal Sdn Bhd, for $120 million
earlier this year which he later exchanged for a 14.7 percent
interest in MOL.
MOL, also known as Money Online, is the largest e-payment
company in Southeast Asia by payment volume, according to market
researchers Frost & Sullivan. Investors expect the company to
benefit from the Malaysian government's push to drive e-payments
in preparation for a new consumption tax next year.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Ngui Yantoultra and
Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)